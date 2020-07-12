Another stretch of a busy Dubuque roadway soon will be closed for months.
Kaufmann Avenue will be closed from Francis to North Main streets from Monday, July 13, to the end of November, the city announced.
The closure is for storm sewer improvements.
“The project includes installing a new concrete box culvert, large trench grate intakes across the roadway and local storm sewer intakes,” a press release states. “It also requires total street and sidewalk reconstruction.”
The posted detour route will have motorists follow North Grandview Avenue and West 32nd Street.
For more information, call the City of Dubuque Engineering Department at 563-589-4270.