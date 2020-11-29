EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The man accused of a murder in East Dubuque last year remains at large nearly five months after authorities publicly identified him and asked for help locating him.
But a local sheriff said his agency has heard the man has returned to Dubuque multiple times since that announcement.
Joseph L. Wright, 31, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree murder, all related to the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
Authorities said Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright repeatedly punched Joseph Lewis, though no additional information was released regarding that incident or how it and the shooting were related.
A grand jury indicted Wright on the charges in September 2019, but that information was ordered sealed until he was arrested.
On July 1 of this year, the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a judge granted permission for the information about Wright to be released because he had not been located.
But it has not led to his arrest yet. Dubuque police said they had no new information on efforts to locate Wright, who previously lived on Walnut Street, and East Dubuque police declined to comment and referred questions to Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
In an email response, Turner confirmed that Wright had not been arrested yet. He noted that both the U.S. Marshals Service and Chicago Police Department — Wright’s last known address was in that city — have been notified of the warrants out for Wright’s arrest as well.
“We heard that he has made trips to DBQ, but unfortunately, we have not been able to pick him up,” Turner wrote.
He also noted that the authorities still have not been provided a video of the shooting. In the weeks and months after the killing, local authorities repeatedly said investigators were aware of additional video of the incident that has not been turned over and they urged anyone with access to that footage to provide it to law enforcement.
Wright is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the word “passion” tattooed on the right side of his face, and the word “prince” and a crown tattooed above his eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 815-777-2141.