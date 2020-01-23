PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students are being monitored for coronavirus after recently returning from a trip to China.
The students were screened for the Wuhan coronavirus at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China on Tuesday, according to a statement from the university.
None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but they are being monitored on a regular basis as a precautionary measure, the university states.
The unique strand of coronavirus has spread rapidly through China, with more than 600 people infected and at least 17 killed.
The UW-P students were returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, where the disease is believed to have originated and where the vast majority of China's cases have been diagnosed.
All of the deaths also were in and around Wuhan. The average age of those victims is 73 years old.
Two of the UW-P students are residents of Wuhan.
UW-P stated that the students live together in a university residence hall, but they are not under any form of quarantine. Part of the monitoring process will include "taking their temperatures on a regular basis."
University officials reported that they have been in contact with the Grant County Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are following all national and international protocols.
The CDC states on its website that the virus can spread from person to person, although it is unclear how easily it is transferred. Symptoms of the disease include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
