Dubuque police seek the public's help in identifying a man recently seen "interacting with" two missing teens.

"This person is not suspected of criminal activity but was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, both of whom are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque," states a press release from police, which included a photo of a man in a green coat or sweatshirt. 

