Country music legend, accompanied by current star, to headline Jones County fair

PHOTO GALLERY: Bury the Alleluia service in Dubuque

Winter storm watch issued for 5 local counties in advance of potentially heavy snowfall

FIRST IN THE TH: Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Brantley Gilbert coming to Dubuque

Telegraph Herald delivery delayed in some locations due to icy conditions

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Vandal breaks window, causes damage at Dickeyville's famed grotto

UPDATE: Darlington police: Sex offender who removed tracking bracelet arrested at bar

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

TH seeks readers' love stories for Valentine's Day edition

Water main repaired, but Galena boil order continues until today

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

City of Dubuque addresses tap-water issues after issuing advisory

GALLERY: Most-read TH stories from January

Authorities: No injuries from small fire at Dubuque high school

Comedian Tape Face, finalist on 'America's Got Talent,' coming to Dubuque

Dubuque sisters befriend construction crews

'A pivotal point:' Longtime operators of Derby Grange purchase land, to invest in business

Construction obstruction: Dubuque businesses cry foul as city projects lead to major disruptions

6 UW-P students being monitored for coronavirus after returning from China

Delivery of today's TH delayed due to winter storm

Police: Scammers posing as kidnappers targeting Dubuque residents

Learner: Water quality a key issue for southwest Wisconsin voters

'American Pickers' shares scenes of episode filmed in Dyersville

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather