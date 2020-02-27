A Dubuque-based manufacturer soon could move some production of its trademark product overseas.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. President and CEO Jerry Dittmer confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that the company could begin manufacturing its “blue steel spring” in Mexico and Asia, in addition to Dubuque.
The spring has been at the center of Flexsteel’s operations for decades and currently is manufactured exclusively at Flexsteel’s production facility on Seippel Road.
Dittmer framed the potential move as part of a broader effort to optimize the company’s global footprint.
“Today’s business climate requires a more agile supply chain than ever before,” he said. “There is always pressure for faster delivery, and right now, we have long lead times. That is not acceptable in the eyes of many customers.”
Dittmer said the potential change was conveyed to union representatives in mid-February, who then passed the message along to production workers in Dubuque.
Dittmer said he is waiting to hear back from union representatives and that the proposed changes to spring manufacturing are not certain to be implemented.
Workers at the Seippel Road production facility primarily create two products: the blue steel spring and vehicle seating.
Dittmer said vehicle seating accounts for the majority of production and manpower in Dubuque.
“There are a lot of moving parts to be considered,” he said. “As of today, there are no planned changes to personnel because of this move.”
DUBUQUE DEAL
The company has about 150 production workers at its Seippel Road facility, according to Dittmer. An additional 200 workers are split between the company headquarters on Bell Street and the Seippel Road facility, bringing the total head count in Dubuque to about 350.
In May 2017, after flirting with the possibility of moving production out of Dubuque, Flexsteel announced plans to construct a new, $25 million plant along Seippel Road.
In support of this project, the Iowa Economic Development Authority pledged $1 million in the form of a forgivable loan, $293,200 in investment tax credits and $750,000 through a sales, service and use tax refund.
The City of Dubuque, meanwhile, committed to 10 years of tax increment financing.
The incentives from both entities are tied just to the number of positions in that building, rather than to a certain number of a certain type of employee, such as production workers.
IEDA spokeswoman Jessica O’Riley said Flexsteel must reach 200 jobs at the Seippel Road location by the end of May and maintain that figure through May 2022 to meet the requirements for its state incentives.
She noted that the IEDA “assesses compliance based on the total jobs at the project site” and doesn’t require that a certain type of job be created or retained.
Similarly, the agreement with Dubuque asserts that the company must retain the equivalent of 200 full-time employees at the Seippel Road facility.
LONG HISTORY
The blue steel spring has been at the core of Flexsteel’s identity for decades.
A history of the product — posted to the company website — said the spring was invented in 1910 and has been incorporated into Flexsteel furniture for nearly a century.
Flexsteel touts that its patented spring is “at the core” of Flexsteel’s furniture quality. The company now produces four varieties of the spring — all in Dubuque.
Major changes to Flexsteel’s production plans don’t come as a major surprise.
In the spring of 2019, the company reported a quarterly loss of more than $15 million. In the ensuing earnings phone call, Dittmer declared that all options were on the table as company officials assessed the health of the business and searched for areas of opportunity.
The company has shuttered several plants elsewhere and made other moves in the months since.
“We’ve been able to shore up the company in a good way,” Dittmer said this week. “We’ve stabilized the balance sheet, and parts of our business are growing again. We’re seeing a lot of positive signs.”
Even so, the latest financial figures from Flexsteel have done little to silence concerns over the company’s direction.
In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, which concluded on Dec. 31, the company reported losses of $5.4 million.