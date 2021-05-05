A construction project will prompt daytime closures of a Dubuque roadway next week.
The City of Dubuque will begin an asphalt milling and overlay project on Pennsylvania Avenue/Middle Road between Radford and Seippel roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday, May 10 to 14, weather permitting, according to a press release.
The closure could be extended through the night if necessary.
The planned detour route will send motorists along Seippel, Chavenelle and Radford roads for both eastbound and westbound traffic.