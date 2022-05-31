I have a memory that must have been from when I was 5 years old. I was arguing with my brother about something I wanted to do that he was allowed to do (no idea what it was), and he, exasperated, said, “I’m twice your age!” And he was.
My dad chuckled a bit and said, “Well, she’s gaining on you every day.”
It stuck with me because I didn’t understand it at the time. Even in my 5-year-old brain, I knew that I couldn’t be getting older faster than my brother was — we each turned a year older with each birthday, after all. But my age as a percentage of his was, indeed, getting bigger all the time.
Somehow that has stuck with me, and I find I have always thought about those median points in the passage of time. The fulcrum of time is how I think of it, and I’m not even entirely sure I’m using that word correctly. But I’m always interested in considering the moments in time that are halfway points, to see if there’s any discernable difference once that point is passed.
I find this way of thinking both mathematically interesting and sort of a measuring stick.
If you think about growing up, you can note how intertwined those memories are with being a student. When we are 20 years old, no wonder we feel like school is all we’ve ever done; for most of us, we’ve been students for at least three-quarters of our lives at that point. It isn’t until we’re in our mid-30s that the years spent in school (counting preschool through college) become less than half our lives.
When you think about summer vacation as a little kid and how it seemed to last such a long time, well, sure. As a percentage of the length of time you had been alive, three months was a pretty long time. A heckuva lot greater than it seems when you’re 56. Now, three months go by in a flash.
I was in my late 40s when it occurred to me I’d been at the TH half my life. That seems kind of fitting, though. It’s kind of hard for me to remember not working here.
I feel like being a mother is a huge part of my identity, yet it won’t be until I’m in my 60s that motherhood will have been half my life. As of last fall, I’ve now been married half of my life.
I share this subject today because I have just approached one of those fulcrums: the 28th anniversary of my mother’s death. I was 28 when she died. Once you’ve accounted for the months between my birthday and her death, that means I soon will enter the point at which I have lived more of my life without her than I lived with her.
I know: It makes for a maudlin milestone — one a lot of people never pass. Seems like we should get to have our parents around for more than half our lives. So, I’ll allow myself to sit with that for a moment.
Funny, though, it actually made me rethink the whole fulcrum thing. It’s one thing when you’re measuring time in one city versus another, time in school or out of school, time in a job. But with people, it’s different. Especially moms — if you are lucky enough to have had a wonderful mom like I did.
The impact people have on our lives has a lot less to do with the amount of time we have together but rather the living we do in that time.
For me, my mother’s impact is ever-present, and that sort of transcends time.
