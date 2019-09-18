General Mills issued a national recall some flour over E. coli concerns.
The recall is for 5-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of Sept. 6, 2020, according to a press release. All other types of Gold Medal flour are unaffected.
“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26, which was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bag product,” the release states. “This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care, as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”
Consumers who have the affected products and then dispose of them should call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.
“Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick,” the release notes. “E. coli O26 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.”