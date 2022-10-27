If you are registered to vote, all you will need to bring is a form of ID to be able to vote. Acceptable forms include an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID. Other valid forms include a U.S. passport, U.S. military or veteran ID, Iowa Voter PIN Card, or a Tribal ID or document. Also bring a smile. Our staff works very hard to make sure your voting experience is efficient, secure and fun.
What happens to my ballot after I seal it in the envelope and drop it in the drop box?
Iowa law lets us open and tally the absentee ballots starting on Monday, Nov. 7 and finishing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. That process is overseen by our office and is performed by teams consisting of two people — one registered Republican and one registered Democrat. Teams work together to make sure every ballot is accounted for and processed correctly.
I’m mailing in my ballot, what do I need to do?
If you have filled your ballot out at home and are getting ready to mail it in there are a few things you can check to make sure everything is in order. First, please make sure the envelope is securely sealed.
Second, make sure you sign the outside of the affidavit envelope. A common mistake we see is a husband and wife mail their ballots in and each one has signed the others envelope. Please double check that you are signing the envelope with your name on it.
One final note is that although the U.S. Postal Service is extremely reliable here in Dubuque County, as election day gets closer you may want to drop the ballot off at our office or in our drop box located behind the courthouse. All absentee ballots need to be received by 8 p.m. on election night to be counted.
