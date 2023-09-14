Bar-raising

A neighbor recently gathered family and friends for a couple of days to construct a building on his property.

 KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — Once upon a time, I knew how to hammer a nail, snap a chalk line, handle a circular saw, roof a barn, etc. However I was never clever enough to build something on my own, always looking for direction from someone who knew what he was doing (no female foremen in my building history). I was the guy on a crew who was there for the summer, or for a few-month stint to help out a friend whose construction business was a little behind schedule. In other words, I was, in effect, a tourist in the company of professional hard-working men who did that kind of work for a living.

I suppose I was competent enough, and I hope the other guys didn’t resent my presence: perhaps they should have. My fellow workers were of a class of people that keep this country moving ahead. Me, not so much. My job is to appreciate the roads they built, the railroad tracks they laid, the houses they built, and the cars they manufactured, and to make sure we understand the value of their work. This bit of looking back was brought on by the fact that a neighbor gathered family and friends for a couple of days recently to construct a building on his property and it was absolutely fascinating, and humbling to watch.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.