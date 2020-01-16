No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a small fire started in a trash can in a Dubuque school.
Dubuque Senior High School Principal Dan Johnson sent a message to families about the fire, which started in a trash can at about 12:40 p.m. “in the welding area of school.” He wrote that it was “immediately extinguished.”
Still, the fire alarm sounded and the school was evacuated for about 10 minutes “until the Dubuque Fire Department gave the all-clear to return inside,” officials said.
Assistant Fire Chief Calvin Motsch noted that school staff had extinguished the small blaze before firefighters arrived.
School staff told officials that a welding class was held in the room during the period before the fire and that there had been a trash can containing items such as cardboard and paper near a welding station. The teacher locked the classroom before going to lunch, about 15 minutes before the alarm went off, Motsch said.
After the alarm went off, staff went in and found the trash can was on fire.
Motsch said there was no damage to the building.