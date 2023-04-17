Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said a stretch of Rockdale Road is currently closed as crews respond to a gas leak.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said that Rockdale is closed between Tower Drive and South Pointe Drive.
“The fire department is assisting with a gas leak from a main,” Welsh said.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that fire units were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. to the site of the leak.
Police said that Black Hills Energy is on the scene and does not have an estimated time that the road will reopen.
Table Mound Elementary School is located at 100 Tower Drive.
Students are scheduled to be released on time because of favorable wind directions, police said.
Police said students leaving the school at dismissal will travel via Jaeger and Brian drives to Rockdale in order to avoid Tower and Rockdale.
