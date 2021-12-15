Dubuque police confirmed Tuesday morning that they are investigating the death of a teenager.

Officers responded at 1:31 p.m. Sunday to 2506 Broadway St., No. 6, after the death of a 17-year-old boy was reported, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.

“Our investigators didn’t observe anything suspicious at the scene, and there were no signs of a disturbance,” McClimon said. “Our investigation remains active.”

The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. McClimon did not have an estimated time for receiving the autopsy results.

“It can vary based on things like toxicology reports,” he said.

McClimon said officers were alerted to the death when a resident at the address called authorities.

