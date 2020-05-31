UPDATE
The Darlington Police Department now reports that Saulo Montoya has been found and "is being treated."
ORIGINAL
DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities seek tips on a missing Darlington resident believed to be injured.
The Darlington Police Department took to social media tonight to ask for the public's help in locating Saulo Montoya.
"We have cause to believe Montoya is injured," stated the post. "He has not been seen by friends, family or his employer since 4 a.m. today."
Anyone with information on the man should call Darlington police at 608-776-4980.