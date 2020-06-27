Hy-Vee Inc. is recalling 12 additional salads due to potential cyclospora contamination, the company announced today.
A total of 13 Hy-Vee brand salads now have been recalled after manufacturer Fresh Express announced an expanded investigation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control Prevention into a cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.
The following Hy-Vee brand products have now been recalled:
- bagged garden salad
- southwest chopped salad kit
- shredded iceberg lettuce
- veggie deluxe salad
- greener supreme salad
- American blend salad
- Italian blend salad
- coleslaw mix
- romaine garden salad
- Asian chopped salad kit
- sunflower chopped salad kit
- chipotle cheddar chopped salad kit
- garden salad
- avocado ranch chopped salad kit
The salads were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across the company's region, which includes Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
All expiration dates for the salads are impacted by the recall. Hy-Vee officials said customers who purchased the salads should discard them or return them for a refund.