Hy-Vee Inc. is recalling 12 additional salads due to potential cyclospora contamination, the company announced today. 

A total of 13 Hy-Vee brand salads now have been recalled after manufacturer Fresh Express announced an expanded investigation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control Prevention into a cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.

The following Hy-Vee brand products have now been recalled:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

  • bagged garden salad
  • southwest chopped salad kit
  • shredded iceberg lettuce
  • veggie deluxe salad
  • greener supreme salad
  • American blend salad
  • Italian blend salad
  • coleslaw mix
  • romaine garden salad
  • Asian chopped salad kit
  • sunflower chopped salad kit
  • chipotle cheddar chopped salad kit
  • garden salad
  • avocado ranch chopped salad kit

The salads were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across the company's region, which includes Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

All expiration dates for the salads are impacted by the recall. Hy-Vee officials said customers who purchased the salads should discard them or return them for a refund.

Tags