Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Forecasters have issued a winter storm warning covering a swath of the tri-state area for today.
The warning area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
The warning runs from noon today to 6 a.m. Friday in each county other than Delaware County, where it runs from 9 a.m. today to 3 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the warning area, with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Friday.
