A stretch of roadway near a busy Dubuque intersection will be closed this week.

Hillcrest Road west of John F. Kennedy Road will be closed through 5 p.m. Friday, May 13, the City of Dubuque announced Monday as the closure was starting.

The closure is due to “ramp work,” according to a press release, and southbound traffic on JFK also is being shifted.

A map of the detour is available at cityofdubuque.org/detours. For more information, call the city Engineering Department at 563-589-4270.

Tags

Recommended for you