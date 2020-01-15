No injuries were reported this afternoon when a small fire started in a trash can in a Dubuque school.
Dubuque Senior High School Principal Dan Johnson sent a message to families about the fire, which started in a trash can "in the welding area of school." He wrote that it was "immediately extinguished."
Still, the fire alarm sounded and the school was evacuated "for a short time until the Dubuque Fire Department gave the all-clear to return inside," Johnson wrote.
Firefighters arrived at the school at 12:41 p.m. to find that staff had already extinguished the fire, Assistant Chief Calvin Motsch said, noting that there was some light smoke in the school's shop area.
School staff told officials that a welding class had been in the room the period before and that there had been a trash containing items such as cardboard and paper can near a welding station. The teacher locked the classroom before going to lunch, about 15 minutes before the alarm went off, Motsch said.
After the alarm went off, staff went to its source and found the trash can was on fire. They put the blaze out with a dry chemical extinguisher and then with water from a hose.
Motsch said there were no injuries or damage to the building. The incident is being coded as a trash or rubbish fire.
"The systems worked, and everybody evacuated, and it sounded like ... there was good cooperation from the school personnel," Motsch said.
Students were only evacuated from the building for about 10 minutes, district spokesman Mike Cyze said.
"All in all, it was a pretty short interruption in the school day," she said.