Area food pantries are anticipating a summer of increased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Theresa Caldwell, executive director of Dubuque Food Pantry, said it actually served fewer clients than average during April, following an “off the charts” turnout at the end of March.
“We doubled (our numbers) at the end of March, but then as money became available from other places, that spread it out more,” she said. “There’s a lot of places that have food available now … and large amounts of money that were being awarded through grants.”
In May, however, the pantry’s numbers increased, a pattern that Caldwell expects will continue into the summer.
“I look for it to increase, as we’ve got more layoffs that are happening and more people are going to be food insecure,” she said.
The East Dubuque (Ill.) Lions Club Food Pantry is preparing for a similar summer increase, said longtime club member Benjamin Andersen.
Like all industries, the pantries have adapted to social-distancing requirements. Caldwell said Dubuque Food Pantry is using a drive-up system for people to pick up boxes of food.
“There’s no choosing,” she said. “We choose for them, but they’re getting even more food than they used to because we’ve got a lot of good purchases and donations.”
She also said all income requirements have been waived to be able to use the pantry since even those with a higher yearly income might be struggling right now.
Andersen said people still are permitted to enter the East Dubuque pantry, but only in limited numbers and with proper precautions such as masks and limited handling of food items.
“Our feeling is that we have to allow people some type of choice as to what they’re getting,” he said. “I want to make the experience as pleasant as possible.”
He said the East Dubuque pantry is doing well on most food items, but meat, cleaning supplies and personal items are in short supply.
“What we’re going to be concerned about is the amount of protein, meats and those types of things that will be coming in,” he said.
Caldwell said cash donations are most useful since Dubuque Food Pantry can purchase items in bulk for cheaper than most residents. However, she said the best way for citizens to help the pantry is by spreading the word about its services.
“What we really would like people to do is encourage others to come to the pantry,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to come down and receive because everybody needs a helping hand once in a while, and we are giving a hand up, not a handout.”
Andersen agreed, appealing in particular to the older population.
“I’d like to ... let the elderly know that it’s no shame to come to use our services,” he said. “If you’re in need, please come.”