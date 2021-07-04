Tyson Foods recalls nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken products over bacteria concerns

About 8.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken products are being recalled due to concerns over bacteria contamination.
Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The release states that the products were produced between Dec. 26 and April 13 and feature the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Products were shipped to retailers and institutions throughout the country.
At least one death and two other illnesses are possibly linked to the products, according to the release.
The release states that the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.