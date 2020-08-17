Vehicle fire not far from Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge prompts highway closure

KIELER, Wis. -- The northbound lanes of U.S. 61/151 in Grant County not far from the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge are closed due to a vehicle fire.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicates that the fire is between mile markers 1 and 2 in Grant County, prompting the lane closure. Vehicles are being detoured onto the Wisconsin 11/35 exit.
A photo of the scene shows a semi-tractor trailer with a destroyed cab. The front third of the semi's trailer also appears destroyed. Firefighters are seen applying retardant material on the burned semi's cab.
Officials report significant traffic backups as of about noon.
This story will be updated as more information is available.