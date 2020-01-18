The 2020 Dubuque Women's March has been pushed until next week due to poor road and weather conditions, organizers have announced.
Originally set for 10:30 a.m. today at Steeple Square, located at 15th and White streets, the event was postponed due to a winter storm. The event will instead be held at the 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the same location.
The event is organized by Indivisible Dubuque, a progressive organization launched after the election of President Donald Trump. Several Democratic candidates, including challengers to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have been invited to speak.