A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. today for an area that includes Grant County, Wis.
Also included in the watch area are Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis., with the rest of the watch area being further north and west of those counties.
"The threat for tornadoes will be higher in this area as the warm front continues to lift north," the National Weather Service stated.
Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for an area including Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa until 10 p.m.
And a flash flood watch is in place through tonight for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.