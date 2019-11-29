EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A temporary power outage in East Dubuque Thursday morning apparently was caused by an overly inquisitive squirrel.
East Dubuque firefighters at 10:45 a.m. reported that a transformer fire near Scenic Heights and Hiawatha Drive was causing a widespread power outage. More than 800 Jo-Carroll Energy customers were affected.
Power was restored to all customers by about noon.
However, a Jo-Carroll Energy official said the outage was not, in fact, caused by a fire, though there might have been some “arcing” at the transformer due to problems at a nearby substation.
The real culprit for the outage, according to Jo-Carroll Energy, was a squirrel who infiltrated the substation. That led to a short that sparked the power outage.