HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Authorities said a man was fatally shot by someone in a home in rural Holy Cross on Thursday in what appears to be an accident.
Lawrence E. Turner, 51, of Guttenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.
No arrests have been made.
Sheriff’s department deputies responded to 42029 Heiderscheit Road at 1:20 p.m Thursday. The release states that their preliminary investigation determined that Turner “died in the home after being shot with a handgun.”
The release states that “the investigation into the cause, manner and circumstances of the death is underway” and is being conducted by the sheriff’s department and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.
The release provides no additional details about the incident, but authorities reached by the Telegraph Herald said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental and not self-inflicted.
Calling it “an isolated incident,” sheriff’s department Sgt. Brent Ostrander said “there is not a threat to the public.”
He would not elaborate, adding “we are in the early stages of the investigation.”
County Jail Administrator Chad Werger said authorities have identified the shooter but are declining to release the person’s name.
He said the shooting was called in by a person present at the acreage but would not elaborate. He also said it was not a hunting accident.
Online property records state that the property is owned by Kenneth and Debra Luensmann.