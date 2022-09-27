18870919WayBackWhenDBQTrainCollision01
Published May 3, 1981: The two steam locomotives of the St. Paul Railway Company were chugging through the dense fog at close to top speed. Engineer Charles Fales was directing the southbound No. 4 from La Crosse, Wis. Elmer Winchester was at the throttle of the No. 3 northbound from Dubuque. Luck was bad that day — Sept. 19, 1887 — with the schedules off, the orders unclear, the weather bad. Shortly after 7 a.m. the trains rammed head-on into each other. Both men died. Three others were killed. The trains were running at 35 mph when they hit near Eagle Point, two miles north of the Dubuque depot. The impact shoved both engines off the rails, into the air. No. 4’s cowcatcher jammed back into the engineer’s compartment and the whole engine telescoped back into the baggage/smoking car. A mail car was thrown from the tracks and rolled down a 15-foot embankment. Everything inside was thrown about and the small pot-bellied stove set the paneling on fire — but the fire was put out quickly by one of the attendants. Here, Dubuquers mill about the scene before a crew arrived to clean it up.

 Morhiser

