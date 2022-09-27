Published May 3, 1981: The two steam locomotives of the St. Paul Railway Company were chugging through the dense fog at close to top speed. Engineer Charles Fales was directing the southbound No. 4 from La Crosse, Wis. Elmer Winchester was at the throttle of the No. 3 northbound from Dubuque. Luck was bad that day — Sept. 19, 1887 — with the schedules off, the orders unclear, the weather bad. Shortly after 7 a.m. the trains rammed head-on into each other. Both men died. Three others were killed. The trains were running at 35 mph when they hit near Eagle Point, two miles north of the Dubuque depot. The impact shoved both engines off the rails, into the air. No. 4’s cowcatcher jammed back into the engineer’s compartment and the whole engine telescoped back into the baggage/smoking car. A mail car was thrown from the tracks and rolled down a 15-foot embankment. Everything inside was thrown about and the small pot-bellied stove set the paneling on fire — but the fire was put out quickly by one of the attendants. Here, Dubuquers mill about the scene before a crew arrived to clean it up.
This week brings our second in a series of community conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion in a collaboration between TH Media and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. This week we’ll be talking about workforce issues, and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. serves as the event sponsor.
Last month, we kicked off this important series of conversations with the topic of housing. We’ve identified seven topics total and will host the events over the next several months, seeking community engagement along the way.
This week’s event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. in Dubuque, with the presentation and a panel discussion beginning at 6. Participants can anticipate an honest panel discussion about being more welcoming to a diverse workforce, challenges the community faces as well as resources and opportunities to create positive change.
Our partners from the Community Foundation will share some key information from new data they have collected and will invite everyone to participate in future conversations that will help build Dubuque’s Community Equity Profile — a guide for the community to understand its strengths and opportunities to improve access to critical resources so all people can thrive.
For more information, to register or check out last month’s conversation on housing, go to deidbq.com. Hope to see you there.
Watch historical Dubuque documentary
Last week marked 135 years since Dubuque County’s deadliest train crash — a story most local residents know little about. Mike Day, senior artist and page designer at the TH — and one of our resident history buffs — dug into the story and found some fascinating details. Mike worked with our multimedia specialist, Tom Eckermann, to create a 4-minute documentary on what happened on that fateful day in 1887. Two trains on the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul line collided head-on at Eagle Point in Dubuque, killing five and injuring many.
It’s not too late to reserve your spot at the Salute to Women Awards event next month.
Find out who will be the next Woman of the Year, Woman Who Makes a Difference, Woman of Innovation and Woman to Watch while networking with professional business women from the community.
The Salute to Women Awards Breakfast will be Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Diamond Jo Harbor Room, 301 Bell St. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with a program at 8 a.m. Go to TelegraphHerald.com/salutetickets for more information.
