LANCASTER, Wis. — A stretch of highway between Lancaster and Potosi will be closed for most of next week for a culvert replacement project.
Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61 will be closed from the Wisconsin 81 intersection to the Grant County B intersection from 6 a.m. Monday to Thursday, July 25 to 28, according to the county sheriff’s department.
The post states that culvert replacements will be made at two locations along the stretch of highway. The detour is along Wisconsin 81 to Platteville and U.S. 151 to Dickeyville.
The Grant County Highway Department advises motorists to take the detour rather than local township roads because the detour route is designed to accommodate heavier traffic flow.
