APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Jo Daviess County authorities are seeking information about a “person and vehicle of interest” in relation to an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department released photos of a person wearing a dark coat, sunglasses and an orange hat who appears to be showing a note to a bank teller, as well as a photo of a red car believed to be connected to the attempted robbery at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at Apple River State Bank.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s department does not contain details about the incident. Messages left with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department were not returned Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the person, vehicle or robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141.