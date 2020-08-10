GALENA, Ill. — Authorities seek the public’s help locating a “missing/endangered” rural Galena woman.
Laura A. Kowal, 57, was last seen at about noon Friday near her residence outside of Galena, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities believe she left her residence in a 2016 Honda Pilot with Illinois license plate XBB323, the release states.
“The last known direction of travel, as well as destination, for Kowal is unknown at this time,” according to the release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141.