The Jule will operate on alternate routes again today until road conditions improve, the Dubuque transit agency announced.

Alternate routes include:

  • Green Jackson/Terrace Heights/Central and Pink Windsor/Terrace Heights/Central - No service to Terrace Heights. The bus will stop at Casey's General Store on Peru Road.
  • Green Jackson/ Broadway/Central – No service to Saunders and Broadway streets. The bus will travel on Central Avenue.
  • Orange Clarke/Senior/West Locust – No service on Madison Hill or Clarke Drive. The bus will travel west on Locust Street.
  • Gray Westbound Asbury – No service to Sunset Park Circle. The bus will continue on Kaufmann Avenue to Asbury Road to Sam’s Club.
  • Purple Mall/Walmart/Target - No service to Wingate. The bus will travel on Sylvan Drive to Kennedy Mall.
  • Business shuttle – If large employers are releasing early, adjust schedule accordingly

Call 563-589-4196 for further information.

