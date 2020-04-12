A Canadian company is recalling more than 42,000 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were presented for import re-inspection upon entry to the United States.
The affected Jowett Farms Corp. products were shipped to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Recalled items include Jewel-Osco Sheboygan brand bratwurst with a sell-by date of April 17, Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage with a sell-by date of April 17 and Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage with a sell-by date of April 17.
Officials have not received reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. However, consumers are encouraged to throw the sausage products away.