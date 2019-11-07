PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien police seek tips as they try to locate the person or people illegally cutting down trees in the city.
Police first were notified on Oct. 29, when they received a complaint about four trees that had been cut down along Villa Louis Road near Rolette Street on St. Feriole Island, according to a press release from Crawford County Crime Stoppers.
"The trees appeared to be cut with either a chainsaw or a hand saw and were left on scene after being cut," the release states.
Another tree in the area was found to have been cut down on Monday.
Police said they believe the culprit or culprits were traveling in a vehicle, as there are tire tracks nearby.
Anyone with information on the damage should call Prairie du Chien police at 608-326-2421 or Crawford County Crime Stoppers at 608-326-8933.