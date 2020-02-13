DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Police said a person broke a window and caused other damage at Dickeyville Grotto this week, leaving behind a $5 bill and an apple in a potential show of “remorse.”
Police were called to the grotto, 305 W. Main St., on Wednesday night to investigate a report of vandalism. The vandal had broken a window at the main shrine and climbed inside.
The incident left behind “a large amount of broken glass and possible damage to the decorative stones, colored glass, gems and antique heirlooms” at the grotto, police stated in a post shared on social media. Police found the $5 bill and the apple at the scene.
The damage occurred between Sunday and Wednesday. Anyone with information about the incident should call police at 608-568-7284.