Traffic moves along Hill Street in Dubuque on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Dubuque police responded to 14 crashes in the city between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today as a winter storm moved into the area.
“The roads are pretty slick, and we’ve had a lot of calls to the hills – Pennsylvania (Avenue), Asbury (Road) and Kaufmann (Avenue) -- for cars getting stuck,” said Lt. Ted McClimon.
Chief Deputy Dave Riniker, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, said his agency has responded to several vehicles that slid off roadways, but he did not have a preliminary number.
“Stay home if you can to give the plows time to work,” McClimon said. “Slow down, give yourself some extra time and take a defensive driving approach.”
Dubuque County recently launched an online tool to show the location of county snowplows. The public portal also provides views of road conditions and is located at 511dubuquecounty.org/show.
The City of Dubuque had a similar service, but it is not currently available. City spokesman Randy Gehl said officials are exploring other options for this service.
