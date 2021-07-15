MCGREGOR, Iowa — A resurfacing project on U.S. 52 will lead to intermittent lane closures during the next two weeks in Clayton County.
The project will begin Friday, July 16, on the highway just south of the intersection with U.S. 18, which is west of McGregor, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The project’s estimated end is July 30, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled with flaggers while workers are present, and digital message boards will provide motorists advanced notice of the work zone, according to a press release.