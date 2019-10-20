One of my favorite opportunities in my job is the chance to visit students while they are learning in class. As a former high school teacher, I appreciate the time and effort excellent teachers put into designing learning experiences. It is inspiring to watch students grow and develop in the environments their teachers create.
In a recent visit to a class on communications, I observed Connor Zingarelli, a professor at Southwest Tech, expertly guide students through the concepts of classification systems. Every single student enthusiastically participated, many of them passionately debating the topic of the day. Connor structured the time so students worked individually, in small groups and as a class. He was able to challenge each of his students at an appropriate level while simultaneously being supportive of individual needs for additional explanation. Both the teaching and learning occurred at a very high level. Well done, Connor!
In another visit to an on-campus learning lab, Southwest Tech’s child care center, I watched Paula Timmerman teaching two different audiences. Young children, ages 2 and 3, learned about nature, science and art while Paula simultaneously mentored college students in our Early Childhood Education program.
Paula obviously had developed trusting relationships with the kiddos and the earned the respect of the adult students, both important elements which foster quality learning. Nice work, Paula!
Last spring, I visited a high school classroom to meet with several teachers. Our discussion occurred on a Friday, right after school ended. We met in the classroom of Kalee Crist at Darlington (Wis.) High School.
Ms. Crist has established such a strong rapport with her students that dozens of her students, both current and former, stopped by to check in prior to the weekend. She warmly greeted each student by name and wished them well in their unique activities.
As an obviously exceptional teacher, I knew Ms. Crist went above and beyond to serve her students because she was very aware of their needs and responsibilities as individuals. Thank you, Kalee!
Teaching and learning also occur outside of the classroom. Margie Billings, an evening custodian at Southwest Tech, is one of the best student mentors I have ever known. She teaches them professional behavior through modeling desired outcomes. I know because I have worked custodial shifts with her and her students.
Whether Margie is teaching a student employee the value of hard work or the importance of workplace communication, she ensures her mentees learn lessons that will help them for the rest of their lives. Margie even models gratitude by writing thank-you cards with her students. Great job, Margie!
Please consider helping me thank more teachers.
If you know a teacher, or someone who works in education and mentors students, please consider arranging an opportunity for me to meet them and their students. It would be an honor for me to visit their classroom.
Simply send me an email and I would be happy to read with kindergartners, observe science experiments with junior high students or learn a foreign language with teens in high school.
As one of the best two-year colleges in the country, as ranked by Forbes, Southwest Tech is grateful for the excellence of our K-12 teachers who educate the majority of our future students. As a token of our appreciation we will honor you with a simple gift, lunch for your class and social media promotion of the success of you and your students.
It is the least we can do to say thank you to excellent teachers. After all, teachers are people who truly make a difference in our lives.