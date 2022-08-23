It was just about this time last year when the Telegraph Herald collaborated with the Dubuque Museum of Art and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to host a free community event to engender conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion.
The event was planned for our parking lot at Eighth and Bluff streets in the shadow of the museum’s “I Am A Man” mural, but Mother Nature had other ideas. A tornado warning and a gusty storm blew up and pushed the event into the Dubuque Museum of Art. Despite the ominous skies, more than 100 people showed up, listened to our outstanding panelists — who at times gave witness to their experience with racial issues here in our community, which wasn’t always easy to hear. But the conversation carried on, and connections were made. Many more watched the streamed event live or caught up with it later. When we closed the discussion and encouraged people to stay around for food and drinks and to keep talking, they did. More than hour later, I walked out of the museum thinking, wow, this is exactly what we need to do more of.
Those who came or watched online felt the same way. Over the next days and weeks, I heard from dozens of people who suggested we continue this discussion with a regular cadence. Folks at the TH and the Community Foundation felt the same way, and we’ve been working toward just such an opportunity. We have planned a series of community conversations intended to help us understand one another and the shared challenges our community faces. We have come to realize that real talk, putting our concerns, our fears and our opinions out on the table can be an engine for change.
When we decided to embark on a series of community events, we reached out to see who might want to partner with us in presenting these events. It wasn’t hard to get collaborators on board. We decided on a series of seven events, each on a different topic around a community need or issue. Sponsors include Green State Credit Union, Northeast Iowa Community College, John Deere Dubuque Works, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Cottingham and Butler, Hodge and the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Next week, we begin with housing.
Time and again in the last year or so, we have heard the refrain that affordable housing in the Dubuque area — both rental and homeownership — is a glaring need. Our city officials are working to address the problem, along with the Greater Dubuque Development, the Community Foundation, local developers and social services agencies. Each entity sees this singular issue as a hurdle that holds back growth and progress in multiple ways. We can’t grow workforce or population without more housing.
For the first of our community conversations in the series, we will gather at Steeple Square beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Anderson Sainci, who is director of the city’s new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support and a Dubuque Community School Board member, and I will facilitate the conversation — as we did last year. Our esteemed panelists will represent landlords, developers, city housing officials and commission members, real estate agents and home loan lenders. Green State Credit Union will serve as sponsor for this segment, and their folks will be on hand to help attendees explore resources available.
As my colleagues at the TH and I talked with our friends at the Community Foundation, we all agreed that it was important to ensure that those who came to the event left not discouraged about this challenge but armed with information about resources and opportunities that could move us toward solutions. I think we have put together the right team of collaborators to make that happen.
This event is meant for anyone who cares about addressing the problem of housing in our community — whether that be from a lived experience with the challenge or a community member willing to help who wants to learn more.
I hope you’ll consider joining us for this and subsequent important community conversations. RSVP for this free event at: DEIdbq.com.
