It was just about this time last year when the Telegraph Herald collaborated with the Dubuque Museum of Art and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to host a free community event to engender conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion.

The event was planned for our parking lot at Eighth and Bluff streets in the shadow of the museum’s “I Am A Man” mural, but Mother Nature had other ideas. A tornado warning and a gusty storm blew up and pushed the event into the Dubuque Museum of Art. Despite the ominous skies, more than 100 people showed up, listened to our outstanding panelists — who at times gave witness to their experience with racial issues here in our community, which wasn’t always easy to hear. But the conversation carried on, and connections were made. Many more watched the streamed event live or caught up with it later. When we closed the discussion and encouraged people to stay around for food and drinks and to keep talking, they did. More than hour later, I walked out of the museum thinking, wow, this is exactly what we need to do more of.

