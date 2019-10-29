Dubuque officials seek tips to help locate a dog that bit a person Friday in a store parking lot.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Dollar General, 605 W. Locust St., according to a press release.
It states that the dog was with its owner at the time and was wearing a collar with tags. The dog is described as a black-and-white pit bull or pit bull mix with missing patches of hair.
The dog’s owner is described as a white man who was wearing blue pants, a gray shirt and a baseball hat.
Authorities need to determine the dog’s health status and vaccination history.
Anyone with information is asked to call the city’s health services department at 563-589-4185 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week or the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 563- 589-4415 after those hours or on the weekend.