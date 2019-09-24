A comedian best known for being a regular on the TV show “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” will come to Dubuque next year as part of a show that will combine hypnosis and improvisational comedy.
HYPROV, featuring Colin Mochrie as well as master hypnotist Asad Mecci, will come to Five Flags Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, the facility announced this morning. The facility shared the announcement with the Telegraph Herald prior to making it publicly.
A press release states that 20 people from the crowd will be selected to be hypnotized by Mecci.
“Mochrie will then take the stage armed with great ideas for improv sketches and proceed to have several of the participants perform improv with him, all while they’re still hypnotized,” the release states.
Tickets start at $29, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter. com.