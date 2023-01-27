Authorities throughout the tri-state area report that blowing and drifting snow is contributing to poor road conditions, particularly in rural areas. 

In Grant County, Wis., Wisconsin 80 between Cuba City and Platteville was shut down as of about 3:45 p.m. because a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed. It was the second time today that the stretch of roadway had been closed, with poor road conditions being reported. 

