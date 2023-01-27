Authorities throughout the tri-state area report that blowing and drifting snow is contributing to poor road conditions, particularly in rural areas.
In Grant County, Wis., Wisconsin 80 between Cuba City and Platteville was shut down as of about 3:45 p.m. because a semi-tractor trailer jackknifed. It was the second time today that the stretch of roadway had been closed, with poor road conditions being reported.
Meanwhile, a three-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at about 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 61 near Skyline Road, south of Dubuque Regional Airport. No additional details were available.
In Clayton County, Iowa, the Elkader Police Department was urging people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.
"Even though the weather appears to be nice, blowing snow and ice has cause several accidents throughout Clayton County," states an announcement from the department.
It noted that tow bans had been issued for U.S. 18 and U.S. 52 in the county.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Department reported, "Conditions of the roads are becoming 100% ice in several locations even with DOT actively treating the roadways. Please travel slow and careful if you must drive."
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the Warren Fire Department was reporting poor road conditions in the area. There also were reports of crashes on U.S. 20 in the county.
Many school districts throughout the tri-state area are postponing sporting events slated for tonight.