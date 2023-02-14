PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Newly released documents have outlined the last-known movements of a man missing from rural Platteville as friends and family members continue to search for answers two months after his “baffling” disappearance.

Ronald Henry, 34, went missing on Dec. 5. Local authorities in the two months since have searched thousands of acres and conducted dozens of interviews but have yet to determine what caused the disappearance.

