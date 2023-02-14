PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Newly released documents have outlined the last-known movements of a man missing from rural Platteville as friends and family members continue to search for answers two months after his “baffling” disappearance.
Ronald Henry, 34, went missing on Dec. 5. Local authorities in the two months since have searched thousands of acres and conducted dozens of interviews but have yet to determine what caused the disappearance.
“I think we’re all kind of in agreement that someone knows something, and they’re not talking or we haven’t reached the right person yet who will,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “... This is something that in my 28 years, I don’t recall ever dealing with.”
The last known contact from Henry was a voicemail he left at about noon Dec. 5 with the man who owned the home at which he was staying, James “Jim” Dailey.
“Hey, Jim. It’s Ronald. Give me a call back as soon as possible. Thank you,” the voicemail says.
The Telegraph Herald obtained the four-second message and related documents through an open records request filed with the sheriff’s department. The message’s timing is significant as it was left several hours after anyone has reported last seeing Henry.
Henry was last seen in the early hours of Dec. 5 at Dailey’s home in rural Platteville, where Henry was staying to do some work for extra cash. Henry had lived and worked in Platteville previously for several years and had stayed with Dailey before.
Jim Dailey told the TH that he, Henry and his nephew Tyler Dailey spent Dec. 4 watching football before Tyler and Ronald left at about 6 p.m. to go to a party. Jim Dailey said Henry was in good spirits and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary before they left.
Tyler Dailey later told detectives that he and Henry drank at the party and that Henry was “very intoxicated” when they returned later that night. Dailey said he then went to bed, while Henry went to the living room to sleep on the couch.
Tyler Dailey said Henry entered his room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 5 to say there were some dogs crying outside that needed help and asked Dailey to go with him to help.
“Tyler said he told Ronald to get out of his room and let him sleep because he had to go to work in a few hours. Tyler stated that Ronald ‘scoffed’ out of the room, and that was the last time he saw or heard from him,” according to a report from the sheriff’s department.
When Jim Dailey woke up at about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5, he noticed the front door was open and that Henry was gone. He told the TH that he thought that was “odd” but that it wasn’t the first time he had found the door open, as the latch didn’t always work.
“Ronald had stayed with me before … years ago when he was younger, and it wasn’t that unusual that he’d meet up with someone in the night and take off to go do something or other,” Dailey said.
Dailey said he started getting concerned when he couldn’t get in touch with Henry after receiving the voicemail that afternoon and asked his nephew, who said he believed Henry had left to go meet a woman in Platteville.
Jim Dailey asked his nephew on Dec. 6 to try to get in touch with Henry to be sure, but Tyler Dailey could not reach him. Jim Dailey said Tyler then tried to reach the woman he believed Henry went to see, who told Tyler that Henry never showed up.
Jim Dailey reported Henry missing on Dec. 7, as did Henry’s girlfriend, Alicia Bennett, who hadn’t heard from him since Dec. 4. Bennett told officers that Henry didn’t have any history of drug use or self-harm, although he was known to drink heavily on occasion.
Those reports were the catalyst for the two-month-long search that included ground and aerial searches of nearly 3,000 acres using ground and K-9 officers, drones and a helicopter. The sheriff’s department also has conducted more than 50 interviews and gained access to Henry’s social media accounts.
Despite those efforts, officers have yet to determine what happened to Henry or find any additional items that would point to his whereabouts. Henry’s cellphone last pinged at about 8:20 p.m. Dec. 6 near where he was staying, although a search of the area did not find the device or any of Henry’s belongings.
“It’s baffling,” Dreckman said. “... And it’s frustrating because we thought that with people on the ground, boots on the ground (for those big searches) that something would turn up and nothing has.”
Henry’s family similarly has been frustrated by the lack of progress and is working to collect the funds to hire a private investigator, said Henry’s younger sister Tytiana Henry. She said the family hopes to find some closure after having several holidays and birthdays pass in the shadow of her brother’s disappearance.
“We just want him home,” Tytiana Henry said. “Like if he’s gone (dead), we still need him home so we can give him a proper homegoing, you know, and if he’s alive but something is wrong, we still want him home, so he can get (whatever) help he needs.”
“If you see something, call a detective. If you know something, call a detective,” she said to those living in the Platteville area. “It doesn’t matter at this point what it is. I just want my brother back.”
The investigation remains open and active, Dreckman said. Anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through the Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.
