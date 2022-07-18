A busy stretch of a Dubuque roadway is closed for water main repairs.

Asbury Road is closed from Chaney Road to Hillcrest Road until approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for emergency water main repairs, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.

The release states that residents within the closure area will be allowed access to their homes but other motorists must follow a posted detour.

The repairs should cause “minimal disruptions to water service for customers in the area,” according to the release.

Call 563-589-4291 for more information.

