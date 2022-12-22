The National Weather Service on Wednesday ramped up its predictions of the coming snowstorm and issued a blizzard warning for an area that included Dubuque County and its Iowa neighbors.
Schools throughout most of the tri-state area already had called off classes by Wednesday night, with some government offices and other agencies following suit.
The blizzard warning covers an area that includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties and will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday. A winter storm warning started Wednesday night for a vast area that includes those five counties, as well as Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
The National Weather Service as of Wednesday night was predicting 4 to 6 inches of snow for Clayton, Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa; 3 to 5 inches in Jackson and Jones counties; and 4 to 8 inches in southwest Wisconsin.
Forecasters noted that blizzard conditions are expected even after snow has stopped falling, with "occasional whiteouts in open and rural areas," according to the weather service.
Winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph during the blizzard warning, with wind chills dropping as low as 40 degrees below zero, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin "in as little as 10 minutes," according to the weather service. The high Friday is Dubuque is predicted to be 1 below zero.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile, and slippery road conditions are expected. Forecasters advised restricting travel to emergencies only and asked that anyone who does go out keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
"This will be a long-duration event, so plan appropriately prior to the start," the weather service said. "Plan holiday travel around peak hours of the storm, either before or after impacts."
