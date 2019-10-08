Dubuque residents in two of the city’s four wards can head to the polls today to cast their ballots in a primary election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Two City Council races will be on respective ballots. In each, the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
In Ward 3, Phil Atkinson, Angie Ma and Danny Sprank are running to serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s term. Larson resigned from the council in August because she is moving out of the city.
Brad Cavanagh, Antonino Erba and Jay Schiesl are vying to represent Ward 4 after Jake Rios declined to run for re-election.
Residents can find their wards at https://bit.ly/2nYCQ2H. Visit dubuquecounty.org/elections to find polling locations and sample ballots.
Are you unfamiliar with the candidates? Below are profiles that the Telegraph Herald wrote about all six, as well as coverage of a recent candidate forum.
WARD 3
WARD 4