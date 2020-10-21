PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program officials are planning a food distribution this week in Platteville.
The organization’s pop-up bus will provide boxes with fresh produce, dairy, meat and milk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Platteville United Methodist Church, 1065 Lancaster St.
Officials ask that participants provide the last name of the head of household, household size and their town of residence, according to an online announcement. There are no income requirements, and participants can pick up food for more than one family. Food will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
The event is being offered through a partnership among SWCAP, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Loffredo Fresh Foods.