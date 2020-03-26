DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said today that they have received reports of a man impersonating law enforcement and conducting traffic stops in southwest Wisconsin.
According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department, the man drives a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with a spotlight and hidden emergency lights. The man uses the lights to make traffic stops, during which he asks for documentation affirming the other drivers' permission to go to work.
The man is described as white and in his 30s, and he wears a brown uniform.
"This post is not to cause panic, but to raise awareness that people are taking advantage of the issues we face as a nation," stated an announcement from the sheriff's department. "We need to still be aware of our surroundings and to call 911 if something does not feel right. If someone is trying to take advantage of a situation, please, if (it is) safe to, attempt to get the best description that you can of the person and vehicle."