You might remember a column I wrote in January of 2020 about the books I had read in 2019. I was all like, “Oh you really must keep a list of every book you read in a year, and won’t you be glad you did so later?”
Well, I still think that’s a pretty good idea. And it’s a lot easier than trying to put that list together after the fact. Which brings me to why my 2020 books column is coming out in April instead of January. Hey, a pandemic happened, I had more on my mind than book lists. But I will say, all that time at home left room for more books.
Here’s my 2020 reading list with comments about the ones I liked most. Please share your suggestions with me as well.
“The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn — Reading about a woman who won’t leave the house and drinks too much wine might not be the best pandemic read, but this is a good Hitchcockian mystery.
“Mrs. Fletcher” by Tom Perrotta — Probably not a great story for a soon-to-be empty nester like me, but so readable.
“The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott — Secretaries turned spies built around Doctor Zhivago. Loved it.
“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett — I was reading and listening to this book at the same time. Tom Hanks reads it, which is pretty great. Ann Patchett is more like Ann Tyler than Ann Tyler is these days. Know what I mean?
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — A reader recommended this to me after last year’s column about books and it might be my favorite of the year. I’ll never forget “the Marsh Girl.”
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney — also a decent series on Hulu.
“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah — Set in France in 1939, it’s epic, sad and wonderful.
“One Perfect Lie” by Lisa Scottoline — Also recommended by a reader because of my love of mysteries. Not my favorite, to be honest, but a quick read.
“Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld — A modern retelling of “Pride and Prejudice” with a reality TV twist — I loved this book.
“Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner — The better of the two books by this author I read last year.
“The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware — Also the best of this author, in my opinion.
“City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert — Any theater geek like me would love this.
“Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins
“Before She Knew Him” by Peter Swanson — Beats the other book by this author on my list.
“Mr. Nobody” by Catherine Steadman
“Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
“Olive Again” by Elizabeth Stroud — More of the same if you like Olive Kitteridge.
“The Other Mrs.” by Mary Kubica
“The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl” by Stacy McAnulty. I like a good young adult book, and this is a good one.
“In a Dark Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware
“Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson
“Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid — I recommend the audiobook which has a fun cast of readers.
“Little Children” by Tom Perrotta
“The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes — Female librarians on horseback ... I mean, how can you not love this? Add in a villain in the form of a crotchety old man mine owner who pronounces it “lah-brurry” and you’ll be singing my “Old Kentucky Home” before you’re finished.
“White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo — This got a lot of attention as an important books to help people understand White privilege. For my money, I got more out of the next one on this list.
“Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid — This begs for a book club discussion because it also makes you think about White privilege and the biases we carry. But you also can just enjoy the great storytelling.
“Natchez Burning” by Greg Isles
“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler
“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
“Beach Read” by Emily Henry
“Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson — Quirky story, nothing too heavy, love the writer’s voice.
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins — This book sheds light on the journey of migrants to America’s southern border. Doesn’t offer solutions for the problems we face today, but it is a harrowing and enlightening read.
“Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson — An inspiring and powerful true story.
“Big Friendship” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman — Dubuque native Friedman and her bestie take a deep look at these incredibly important relationships.
“All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny — A few people recommended Louise Penny, and I tried two of them. Sorry to say I didn’t love them.
“Glass Houses” by Louise Penny
“Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
“The Bookwoman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson — So there are actually two books about Kentucky librarians on horseback, except in this one the bookwoman is blue. Trust me, just read it.
“Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen — For sure the funniest book I read in 2020.
“Then She was Gone” by Lisa Jewell — This is my favorite of the mysteries on my list.
That’s my year in books — don’t forget to share your favorites with me. And I am already doing better at my 2021 list.