Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation after five more cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus were confirmed Monday in the state.
The proclamation “authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a press release.
The disclosure of the new cases came less than 24 hours after state officials announced Sunday that the first three cases of the virus had been found in the state.
Also on Monday, Wisconsin officials confirmed that the second case of the virus had been found there.
The announcements came on a day in which Dubuque-area leaders in a wide range of fields discussed and learned about the coronavirus now responsible for more than 3,800 deaths worldwide, most of them in China. In the U.S., the virus has infected at least 600 people and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state.
On Monday, the virus was the focus of a special event hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, and it also was discussed during a work session of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, a regular meeting of the Dubuque Community School Board and a special meeting of the Dubuque City Council.
Local experts recommended preparation but discouraged panic as the virus continues its spread. Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized that everyone should be preparing for its impact.
“Viruses really don’t discriminate,” she said. “There is no particular race, nationality or ethnicity that is more susceptible or showing extra risk. This is an equal-opportunity virus, and we all need to take precautions.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
NEW CASES
On Sunday, state officials announced that Iowa’s first three cases of the virus were in Johnson County, home of Iowa City. The three people recently had returned from a cruise in Egypt.
Four of the new cases confirmed Monday were Johnson County residents ages 61 to 80 who also were on that cruise.
The fifth new case was in Pottawatamie County, which is on the state’s western edge and is home to Council Bluffs.
The woman who tested positive worked at a Panera Bread in Council Bluffs. The business closed over the weekend to undergo a deep cleaning and hadn’t reopened as of Monday. The woman, who is between the ages of 41 and 60, recently had traveled to California.
Wisconsin’s second case of the coronavirus was in Pierce County, which is just across the Mississippi River from Red Wing, Minn. A press release states that the person “was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home.”
PERSPECTIVE
At the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce event, a five-member panel provided updates and perspective on COVID-19 to a crowd of more than 70 people.
Corrigan aimed to provide some context amid the rising fears.
She noted that this isn’t the first time the world has grappled with a new emerging infection, citing the MERS and SARS coronaviruses as recent examples. Those viruses had higher mortality rates than COVID-19, but they also didn’t spread as quickly.
She also noted that there are “thousands and thousands” of deaths linked to seasonal influenza each year.
“We do have to put (COVID-19) in perspective,” she said. “Influenza is still right now far more serious. But any time we get a new virus, a new germ, a new disease, it puts us on guard because none of us are immune to that.”
Gail Gates, an infection preventionist at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said containment is key.
“If you know someone that is ill with this, they need to be quarantined and should not be going out to schools and grocery stores,” she said.
ECONOMIC IMPACTS
Panelist Oather Taylor emphasized that “anxiety and distraction” about the virus already are in the workplace. Taylor previously worked for Alliant Energy, where he helped develop disaster preparedness plans.
He urged business officials to prepare for how COVID-19 could affect operations.
“The upside is that, unlike a natural disaster, we do have time to plan,” he said. “What I’d stress is that you do plan with a sense of urgency.”
Health experts have urged anyone who is feeling unwell to remain at home. But this could prove difficult for some employees, who fear they would lose out on pay or harm the company if absent.
“I think companies certainly want to think about their absenteeism or sick-day policies, think about how flexible you want to be or can be,” said panelist Kevin Ehrlich, a business insurance specialist with Tricor Insurance.
PREPARATIONS
Speaking before the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday, county health department Director Patrice Lambert said the county, working with the City of Dubuque and other health-related agencies and organizations, will focus on keeping the public informed.
She said no one in the county was currently being tested for the virus.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said Dubuque County Jail staff are prepared to isolate any inmates that contract the virus.
“We don’t have anyone under any kind of care right now,” Kennedy said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”
During the Dubuque City Council meeting, Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said emergency responders are establishing protocols on how to approach people potentially infected with the disease.
“EMS service is preparing for the virus,” Steines said. “We expect we will eventually see some patients.”
The 911 center also has been briefed to ask a series of questions to callers in order to assess the potential COVID-19 exposure risk to responding emergency personnel.
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans said during the school board meeting Monday that district officials also are taking precautions.
Officials are communicating with parents and staff about the importance of staying home when sick and talking with students about washing hands. Staff also have placed new hand sanitizers into spaces such as lunchrooms and are continuing the practice of cleaning buildings each night with hospital-grade cleaner.
District administrators meet each morning to discuss the latest coronavirus developments and are in contact with public health officials.
“We are watching this,” Rheingans said. “We will make plans as needed.”