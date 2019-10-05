A malware scheme that targeted credit card readers at Hy-Vee stores affected at least four locations in Dubuque, according to the grocery store chain.
The company in August reported that suspicious activity had been detected on payment processing systems related to point-of-sale devices at some Hy-Vee offerings, including gas stations. The investigation revealed the installation of malware that searched for “track data,” or payment information.
“During the investigation, we removed the malware and implemented enhanced security measures, and we continue to work with cybersecurity experts to evaluate additional ways to enhance the security of payment card data,” Hy-Vee officials said in a press release. “In addition, we continue to support law enforcement’s investigation and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.”
The attack did not affect checkout lanes in grocery stores, inside convenience stores or pharmacies, at clinics or at wine and spirits locations.
Affected Dubuque locations are:
- Market Grille, 3500 Dodge St. — Jan. 15 to July 17
- Market Grille, 400 S. Locust St. — Jan. 15 to July 29
- Pay at the pump at gas station, 2435 Northwest Arterial — Dec. 14 to July 29
- Pay at the pump at gas station 300 S. Locust St. — Dec. 17 to July 29
People who used cards at the affected locations will be notified via letter or email. Customers are encouraged to monitor their card payment activity for irregularities.
The Federal Trade Commission offers free information to consumers about ways to protect themselves from identify theft. In the instance of a data breach, the FTC recommends that people:
- Contact banks or credit card companies to get a new card.
- Review transactions regularly.
- Renew automatic payments and update them with your new number.
- Check your credit report at
- AnnualCreditReport.com.