PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred early Friday and released two photos of the suspect.
An online announcement stated that the burglaries occurred at about 4 a.m. Friday. The photos, taken from surveillance video, show a person in a ballcap and mask near a vehicle. The person is wearing a long-sleeved top with a photo or logo in the middle of the front, pants and dark-colored shoes.
The photos were not of high-enough quality to print in today’s edition, but they can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.
“We would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and doors to your residence,” the announcement states.
Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Peosta police at 563-589-4415.